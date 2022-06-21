OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma’s primary election is set for June 28 with early voting beginning this Thursday, June 23 at 8 a.m.

Republican and Democratic primaries will take place, along with several nonpartisan elections in many counties.

Early voting will be held Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting is also on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early voting locations, dates, times are available on the State Election Board website.

Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot should let the election worker know when they check-in. Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

Due to statutory redistricting, it is recommended that voters verify their voting districts before heading to their voting location as some voting districts have changed.

A sample ballot can be viewed using the OK Voter Portal. The election list can be found HERE.