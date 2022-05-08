NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for Arkansas 2022 primary election begins May 9. Ensure you are prepared and able to vote before heading to the polls. If you are not registered to vote for the primary election, you have until May 23 to register for the June 21 general election, according to the 2022 election dates from the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Ensure you are registered to vote by clicking the link or calling the Washington County clerk at 444-1711.

When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification. If your identification is expired, it cannot be expired for more than four years, according to Washington County Election Commission.

The hours of operations of voting polls will be from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Locations with limited early voting during week one:

Bud Walton Arena: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Fayetteville Public Library: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Rise Physical Therapy (Crossover, Fayetteville): Friday and Saturday

Shiloh Community Hall (Huntsville, Springdale): Thursday, Friday and Saturday

These locations are open for two weeks from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless noted differently. The sites will open on May 14 and May 21

Elmdale Baptist Church (Huntsville Rd, Springdale)

Elkins Community Center (Closed Saturday, May 21)

Covenant Church (Wedington Dr, Fayetteville)

Medical Arts Pharmacy (Fayetteville) (Closed Both Saturdays)

Prairie Grove Fire Station(Closed Saturday, May 21)

Tontitown City Hall

Washington County Courthouse (Second Floor, Quorum Court Room, Fayetteville)

West Fork Community Center (Closed Saturday, May 21)

Locations with limited early voting for week Two:

Lincoln Community Center: Thursday and Friday

Monday, May 23 the only location for early voting will be at the Washington County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polling sites for bilingual voters (Spanish)

Early voting sites will have bilingual poll workers at Elmdale Baptist Church on May 13 and 14, and on Friday, the 20.

On election day, Spanish bilingual poll workers will be at these locations:

Archer Learning Center

Elmdale Baptist Church

Springdale Civic Center

Tontitown City Hall

Polling sites for bilingual voters (Marshallese)

Marshallese-speaking student poll workers will be at the Springdale sites on Election Day.