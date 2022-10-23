FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022.

Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote.

The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says voters will need an approved photo ID and to be aware of the times and locations of the polling sites near them.

“During the week the polls are open from eight until six Monday through Friday, and then on Saturday from ten to four,” Price said.

Price encourages voters to make sure that everything on their approved photo ID is correct.

“Make sure you’ve got that approved photo ID looking at your address, your date of birth, and your name,” Price said.

Price says Washington county will have forty-one polling locations that are easy and accessible to everyone.

“They Fayetteville library, Bud Walton, Rice Physical Therapy, and American Legion in Springdale,” Price said.

Price says she wants voters to be as prepared as possible and to come out and make sure their voices are heard.

“Regardless of when you decide to vote we’re just encouraging everyone to get out and vote,” Price said.