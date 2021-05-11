Early voting underway for local School Board elections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There will be numerous local school board elections next week in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

According to Benton County Election Coordinator, Kim Dennison, a millage is a tax you pay on your personal property taxes and a portion of it goes to the schools.

The school can then use it for things like construction, additional teachers, or special programs.

For the May 18 election, most voters in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will see a millage on their ballot. As long as the school district isn’t asking for an increase or decrease then the annual millage will always pass as long as it is voted on, according to Dennison.

“The millage will pass either way because the Constitution requires there to be a vote,” Dennison said.

Every school district in the State of Arkansas has a different millage.

Here is a list of school board elections happening around the area.

Washington County

Elkins and Springdale will have a restructuring of its millage.

Election Day is May 18, 2021.

Early voting begins Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and ends Monday, May 17, 2021. You can cast your ballot early at the County Clerk’s Office Suite 300, at the County Courthouse (280 North College Avenue). Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (No Saturday voting).

Additional voting locations:

Fayetteville School District

Board of Directors Fayetteville at Large Position 1

Director Megan Hurley

Elisabeth Beasley

Zone 1 Sample Ballot

Board of Directors Fayetteville Zone 1

Miriam Smith

Director Nika Waitsman

Zone 2, 3, 4, 5 Sample Ballot

Springdale School District

Zone 1 Sample Ballot

Zone 2, 3, 4 & 5 Sample Ballot

Note: All eligible voters in the Springdale School District who live in Benton County will be required to vote in Benton County. Early Vote will be at the Benton County Clerk’s offices in Bentonville and Rogers and Election Day Voting will be at the Moose Lodge, 215 W Apple Blossom Ave, Springdale.

Elkins School District

Sample Ballot

Benton County

No changes to millage rate for any Benton County School District (except Springdale).

Early voting locations and dates:

Decatur School District

Decatur School District Zone 3 and 5

Write in candidate

Gravette School District

Gravette School District Position 5

Melanie Nichols

Hope Hendren Duke

Sample ballot (Composite of all races and issues for the School ballot in Benton County. Your ballot will include ONLY the races and issues on which you are qualified to vote).

Crawford County

There are millage changes in the Mountainburg School District.

Early voting sites are the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Van Buren, and the Alma Community Center. Van Buren and Mulberry is Early and Absentee Only.

On Election Day (May 18), there will be the Alma Community Center, and the Mountainburg Assembly of God Church, open to Alma & Mountainburg voters.

The only contested race is Alma Position #2 school board position.

Alma School District

Alma Position #2

Shanna Morgason

Barret Ewing

Sebastian County

Absentee voting will continue until May 17. There are no millage changes on the ballots.

Fort Smith School District

Contested school board race for Position 4 between Matt Blaylock and Bill Hanesworth.

At Large, Position 4

Matt Blaylock

Bill Hanesworth

Mansfield School District

Contested school board race for Position 3 between Trent Hayslip, Adam Hecox and Jan Carlton.

Mansfield School Board Position 3

Trent Hayslip

Adam Hecox

Jan Carlton

Early voting locations in the county are listed below.