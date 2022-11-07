FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day arrives in Arkansas on November 8, and KNWA is your local election headquarters, with all the information you need to get out and vote.
- The polls open at 7:30 a.m. across Arkansas.
- The polls close at 7:30 p.m. If you are in line at this time, you will be allowed to vote.
- The last day to vote early in Arkansas was November 7.
- Voting in Arkansas requires photo ID. Accepted forms include a driver’s license, photo ID card, a passport, a concealed handgun carry license, and more.
- Benton County voting sites are available here.
- Carroll County voting sites are available here.
- Crawford County voting information is available here.
- Franklin County voting sites are available here.
- Madison County voting information is available here.
- Sebastian County voting sites are available here.
- Washington County voting sites are available here.
- Archer Learning Center
- The Awakening Church of NWA
- Assembly of God
- Cane Hill College
- Central United Methodist
- Calvary Church
- Cincinnati Fire Station
- Corner Stone Church of Christ
- Covenant Church
- Elkins Community Center
- Elm Springs United Methodist Church
- Elmdale Baptist Church
- Evansville Fire Station
- Main Street Baptist Church
- First Church of the Nazarene
- Genesis Church
- Goshen First United Methodist Church
- Greenland Community Center
- Johnson Church of Christ
- Lincoln Community Center
- Morrow Fire Station
- Mt. Comfort Church of Christ Church
- Nob Hill Fire Station
- Oak Grove Baptist Church
- Prairie Grove Christian Church
- Rheas Mill Community Building
Build Community through Love and St. James Missionary Baptist Church are working together to help get people who don’t have a ride to the polls. You can schedule a pickup on BCTL’s website, and the only requirement is that you live within Fayetteville and Springdale city limits.
The City of Fort Smith offers free bus rides on Election Day.
Visit here for all Oklahoma voter information.