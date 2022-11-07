FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day arrives in Arkansas on November 8, and KNWA is your local election headquarters, with all the information you need to get out and vote.

Build Community through Love and St. James Missionary Baptist Church are working together to help get people who don’t have a ride to the polls. You can schedule a pickup on BCTL’s website, and the only requirement is that you live within Fayetteville and Springdale city limits.

The City of Fort Smith offers free bus rides on Election Day.

Visit here for all Oklahoma voter information.