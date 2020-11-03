Election Day voting underway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re still planning to vote Tuesday, November 3rd, you have until 7:30 p.m. to cast your ballot.

For many, there is something significant about waiting until Election Day to cast their ballots. One of those voters waiting to do so until the final day was Kevin Roessger.

“There’s a feeling I get, I guess, of personal satisfaction going to the ballot box and actually casting my vote,” he said.

However, before you head to the polls, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Before you get to your local polling site, Benton County Communications Director, Channing Barker, said you must be sure your voter registration is up to date.

If you have not voted in the last two federal elections and have not updated your voter registration since then, you will not be considered an active voter. Instead, you will have to vote with a provisional ballot and officials will decide whether or not your vote will count.

Barker said one key piece of advice is being aware of times and locations of voting locations.

“Just be very aware of those locations and times as to where you can vote on Election Day versus what early voting and location times were is really, really key for the process to go a lot smoother,” she said.

Polls will close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3rd in both Benton and Washington County. Election officials said as long as you are in line by that time, you will be allowed to come in and vote.