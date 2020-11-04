Washington County Election Results
Elliott concedes to Hill in US House race in Arkansas

FILE – In this file photo taken April 10, 2013, State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The Democratic state senator hopes to flip a House seat in solidly red Arkansas on Tuesday and become the first Black member of Congress from the state. Elliott was challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, which includes Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Democrat Joyce Elliott has conceded to Republican Rep. French Hill in a central Arkansas congressional race that drew spending from outside groups on both sides.

Elliott on Wednesday said she planned to call Hill and acknowledge her loss to Hill in the central Arkansas district that includes Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties.

The Associated Press called the race for Hill Tuesday night, but Elliott initially said she wasn’t conceding and cited uncounted votes in Pulaski County.

Elliott urged local election officials to count all remaining votes.

Democrats had hoped to flip the district and make Elliott the first Black member of Congress elected from Arkansas.

