Election Day is here!

Everything you need to know about Election Day in Arkansas

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is your local election headquarters.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas on Tuesday, November 3.

If you have any tips about problems at the polls, you can email us at news@knwa.com; call our TIPS line at 479-571-TIPS (8477) or message us on social media.

Voting for the first time? Submit your “I Voted” photos here.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., KNWA & FOX24 will be live-streaming a digital exclusive as votes begin to be counted. You can also watch our 9 & 10 p.m. newscasts on KNWA.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

