Fayetteville police talk Election Day safety

Posted: / Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been an election like no other, from navigating a global pandemic to political and social unrest, the state of American politics has gone through a turbulent twist this season, leaving some concerned about safety on Election Day.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says he wants to make sure the community is safe and feels safe.

He says if you see something, say something.

“We’re used to dealing with that kind of stuff, so just call us and let us deal with it,” Murphy said. “Don’t confront anybody on your own, don’t escalate any situation. Leave that to us, we’ll come out and we’ll handle it.”

Murphy said this is a reminder to everyone that we’ve been through a long year and to work together to get through a safe election season.

