Fayetteville Public Schools holding Annual School Election on May 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) — The Annual School Election will be held on May 18, 2021, pursuant to Arkansas Election Law § 6-14-102. There are two contested races for positions on the Fayetteville Board of Education:

Nika Waitsman is seeking re-election to the Zone 1 position, and she is being challenged by Miriam Smith.

Megan Hurley is seeking re-election to At Large Position 1, and she is being challenged by Elisabeth Beasley.

No increase in the current millage rate is being sought.

Early voting will be held at the Washington County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday, May 11 through Monday, May 17. (No Saturday voting).

Polling Places on Election Day are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All eligible voters in the Elkins, Fayetteville, and Springdale School Districts will be able to cast their vote at any of the vote centers listed below: