FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville social worker is challenging Rep. Steve Womack for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District.

Caitlin Draper

Democrat Caitlin Draper announced her bid for Womack’s seat on October 24.

“We deserve a member of Congress who answers to the people of Arkansas – not to his party leaders. As a community member who cares deeply about our neighbors in Arkansas, I have been outraged at our elected leaders’ willingness to strip away our rights and failure to deliver on their most basic responsibilities to the American people,” said Draper. “From restoring reproductive freedom to lowering costs for working families, in Congress, I will fight every day to protect our democracy and deliver for the people of Arkansas with empathy, compassion, and accountability. Our families deserve no less.”

According to a press release, Draper is a licensed clinical social worker with a clinical focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder and eating disorders. “Caitlin has made it her mission to improve the lives of children and families in Northwest Arkansas Corridor,” the release states.

The release says Draper serves as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Arkansas School of Social Work.

According to the release, Draper’s campaign will “focus on lowering the cost of living and healthcare for families, protecting public education and reproductive rights, and addressing the climate crisis.”

The release says Draper has a bachelor’s and master’s in social work from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.