LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ election year is officially kicking off this week as the filing period for state and federal offices begins.

Candidates can begin filing at noon Tuesday for hundreds of offices that will be on the ballot in this year’s elections. This year’s election marks an open governor’s race, with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson unable to seek reelection because of term limits.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been running for more than a year for the office and has more than $7 million in the bank. Several Democrats are also running for the state’s top office.