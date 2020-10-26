countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Finding the correct sample ballot for your county this election season

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Local Election HQ
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Location Election HQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is eight days away and if you haven’t voted yet, it’s not too late to educate yourself on what exactly you’ll be voting on.

Channing Barker with Benton County said despite sample ballots being easy to access, many show up to the polls unprepared because they either didn’t try to find a sample ballot beforehand or they read the wrong one.

Prior to any election, you are able to look at a sample ballot for your county to help you prepare to cast your vote.

On that sample ballot, you are able to see not only the candidates that you will be voting for but also the issues.

Barker said the key to this election season is planning your vote, meaning you should plan how you will vote, where to go and what you will vote on.

“If you go onto vote.bentoncountyar.gov, we have a link to the Secretary of State’s website and if you go onto the Secretary of State’s website, put in your first name, last name and your date of birth,” Barker said. “It’s going to pop up all of your voting centers for election day all of your early voting
sites also at the very bottom it has a sample ballot.”

To access the sample ballots in Northwest Arkansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Finding the correct sample ballot for your county this election season

News /

Arkansas House of Representatives District 90 Race

News /

Tips to ensure your absentee ballot counts this election season

News /

Members of Marshallese community in NWA cast their ballots for the first time

News /

Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states

News /

Trump campaigns in Ohio

News /
More Your Local Election
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers