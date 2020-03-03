Fort Smith presidential candidate Mosie Boyd casts ballot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith native and 2020 Presidential candidate Mosie Boyd casts her vote for the March primary.

“We need to think of this as the spring training and not to injure each other in the scrimmages. We’re all working together to play on the same team in November. And even after November’s election, we’re still all Americans, we’re still on the same team,” Boyd says.

The Elm Grove Community Center is one of the community’s newest voting centers and Boyd is encouraging everyone to come out and take advantage of it.