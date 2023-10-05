FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith resident Jeff Burks announces his run in the election for Arkansas House of Representatives District 51 seat.

Jeff Burks

According to a press release from his campaign, Burks is a longtime information, technology and business professional. He plans to run in the Republican primary scheduled for March 5.

“From humble beginnings, putting myself through college while working multiple jobs, I’ve always believed in the principles of individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the pursuit of the American Dream,” said Burks. “I consider being a state representative to be so much more than just being pro-life, fewer taxes and supporting the Second Amendment. It’s also about fiscal responsibility and evidence-based, logical decision-making, and streamlining outdated processes to ensure efficiency,” Burks said.

The release says Burks has over 30 years of experience in software programming, systems analysis and computer science in the region. He works for ABB as an applications solution architect for eCommerce and EDI. Prior to ABB, he worked in IT for Consolidated Printing, Lislaw and Tyson Foods.

According to the release, Burks received a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas Little Rock and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas.

The release says Burks has been active in the community through the Fort Smith Downtown Rotary Club and is a 32nd-degree Mason.