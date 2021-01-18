Garth Brooks set to perform at Biden inauguration, says it’s ‘not a political statement’

by: Russell Falcon,

Posted:

(Photo: Blue Rose, Inc.)

Countdown to Inauguration Day
January 20 2021 11:00 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — President-elect Joe Biden’s star-studded January 20 inauguration just got a little more starry.

Country music icon Garth Brooks announced Monday he’ll help ring in the Biden presidency with a performance at the Washington, D.C., ceremony on Wednesday.

“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks told reporters, Entertainment Tonight reports. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

Brooks added with the exception of Ronald Reagan, he’s played for every president since Jimmy Carter.

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are also set to perform in-person, while Tom Hanks will host a TV special that night featuring Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and others.

Brooks elaborated, saying: “…no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”

Biden will become the 46th U.S. president when he’s sworn in on Wednesday.

