Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden won

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ATLANTA- The Georgia Secretary of State says the ballots have been recounted a third time and the results haven’t changed. The state’s top election official says that once again, Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump.

Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger says his office plans to recertify the state’s election results for Biden again.

Trump requested this recount. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Raffensperger says the electors will be named tomorrow and December 14 they will meet to officially elect the next president.

He also said an investigation will continue into voting issues and prosecution will happen if necessary.