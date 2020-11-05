Getting absentee votes counted in Washington Co.

Washington County Election Results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting absentee ballots counted is holding up some state from calling raves, but that wasn’t the case in Washington County on Election Day.

Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, says having the two weeks before Election Day to canvass absentee ballots helped make the process smoother on Election Day.

She says short lines at voting centers allowed for workers to come to the courthouse and help and there were also new machines the commission was able to use that sped up the process to get ballots counted and results in.

She says it’ll be up to lawmakers if absentee ballots will extend to a larger group again for future elections, but they did learn one thing.

“I think the state of Arkansas proved that we can handle an increase of that, we will wait to see what kind of new legislation will come up with absentee ballots,” Price said.

In Carroll County. some absentee ballots were rejected because the machine as not calibrated correctly, so the ballots were counted one-by-one.

In Sebastian County, a few flash drives could not be read causing some early voting results to be delayed.

