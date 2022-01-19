GOP lawmaker leaves race for Arkansas secretary of state

Your Local Election
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Rep. Mark Lowery speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Lowery said he’s dropping out of the race for secretary of state. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican legislator and sponsor of Arkansas’ voter ID law is dropping out of the race for secretary of state.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said Wednesday he’s leaving to run for another office. Lowery says he’ll announce what office he’ll seek Friday.

Lowery was one of two Republicans challenging Secretary of State John Thurston in the May GOP primary.

Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams is also running for the Republican nomination. Josh Price and Anna Beth Gorman are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Senate District 7 special election preview

News /

Tontitown holding special election for interim mayor after previous mayor resigned in December

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers