GOP Rep. French Hill wins reelection to Arkansas seat

French Hill (R), Joyce Elliott (D)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Rep. French Hill has won reelection to his Arkansas House seat, overcoming a surprisingly strong challenge from a Democratic rival.

Hill defeated Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott in the race for the seven-county district that includes Little Rock.

Hill has held the seat since 2015.

Elliott ran for the same seat a decade ago, but lost by 20 percentage points. She had run a much tighter race against Hill this year, outraising him in the two quarters leading up to the election.

Hill had criticized her as too liberal for the district.

