GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race

In this photo provided by Cawthorn campaign staffer Patrick Sebastian, Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Hendersonville, N.C. Cawthorn won Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat over President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for the nomination. (Patrick Sebastian/Cawthorn Campaign via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Young rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina U.S. House district.

The 25-year-old’s win in the 11th Congressional District allows him to fill a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows.

Meadows left to serve as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Cawthorn will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in the U.S. Congress.

He first drew attention after defeating Trump’s preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff.