BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Governor Asa Hutchinson’s time in state office winds down, he continues to build a national profile.

This week, Governor Asa Hutchinson’s political group, America Strong and Free, will host conservative voices in Bentonville.

“This is the kind of ideas summit that could be held in Washington, D.C.,” Hutchinson said.

The keynote speaker will be former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. But a number of other big names in the Republican party will also take part in panels.

“We’re going to have a national security panel. We’re going to have Gov. Doug Ducey from Arizona. Other governors will be there, Secretary Devos on an education panel,” Hutchinson said.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend. The governor hopes hosting the summit in Arkansas will put the whole state in the spotlight.

“The discussion is going to be investing in Mid-America and that highlights all that’s going on in Arkansas and in the middle part of the country where people are moving because of opportunities in industry and how we’re advancing in education,” he said.

Education will be one of Hutchinson’s focuses moving forward. This past week, he was named the new chairman of the Education Commission of the States.

“During that time, I’ll be focusing on spreading the success that we’ve had in computer science education nationally. So it’s another platform I have to make a difference in education on a national security issue really across the country,” he said.

The announcements come at a time when speculation continues to swirl regarding a presidential run in 2024. When KNWA asked this week, he said he is still not ready to announce a decision.