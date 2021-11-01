Governor Hutchinson announces date of special election to fill vacant State Senator seat

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson announced the date of a special election that will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of State Senator for District 7.

According to the proclamation, the special election will be held on Tuesday, February 8. A primary election for all eligible political parties will be held on December 14.

A special election was called after State Senator Lance Eads resigned from his position on October 28.

The period for filing for candidates begins at noon on November 15 and will end at noon on November 22.

The results of the special election will be certified by the county boards of election commissioners on or before Friday, February 18, according to the proclamation.

District 7 includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins.