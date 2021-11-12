Governor Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Asa Hutchinson (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) & Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Friday, Nov. 12, endorsing Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her bid for Arkansas governor.

Hutchinson said, “I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as governor, and she has my full support.”

Hutchinson cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Huckabee Sanders was thankful for Hutchinson’s endorsement, saying “I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor Hutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership lowering taxes and laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity. As governor, I will continue to his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans.”

The election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Race for Arkansas lieutenant governor heats up

News /

State senate special election

News /

Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas State Senate

News /

State Senator Lance Eads resigns

News /

Early voting starts in Benton County, Bentonville School Board zone 7 on the ballot

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers