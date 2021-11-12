Governor Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Friday, Nov. 12, endorsing Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her bid for Arkansas governor.

Hutchinson said, “I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as governor, and she has my full support.”

Hutchinson cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Huckabee Sanders was thankful for Hutchinson’s endorsement, saying “I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor Hutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership lowering taxes and laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity. As governor, I will continue to his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans.”

The election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.