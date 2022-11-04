ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Gubernatorial candidates are making their final push for votes in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making her final stops before Election Day, including one at Twenty-Eight Springs restaurant in Siloam Springs on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m.

On Monday, November 7, Sanders will visit George’s Restaurant in Fort Smith before heading to Little Rock that evening.

Siloam Springs City Administrator, Phillip Patterson said the city is excited when candidates visit.

“It’s going to recognize how important Siloam Springs is to the overall governor’s race for the state of Arkansas. It’s going to have an impact for us, puts us on the national map, and we’re always happy to get the recognition,” said Patterson.

Running against Sanders are Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

Jones talked to voters in Springdale on Tuesday, November 1, and will be in Fayetteville Saturday, November 5 for the University of Arkansas’ Homecoming Tailgate.