Heavener, Sallisaw voters head to polls today

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — The Heavener, Oklahoma School District is asking voters to approve a multi-million dollar bond issue in a special election today and Sallisaw will be deciding on a new police chief.

The bond agreement in Heavener would be for a little over $8.3 million.

If approved, it would pay for renovations to existing schools, fund new furniture and equipment. The interest rate for the bonds would be capped at 10 percent.

In Sallisaw, voters will be deciding on the city’s next police chief.

The two running are current Sallisaw Police Chief Terry Franklin and Police Officer Chris Abner.

Franklin has 31 years of law enforcement experience and has been the Sallisaw Police Chief for 6 years.

Abner is a U.S. Marine combat veteran and a Sallisaw police officer.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in both cities.