FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting starts Monday, October 24 for the 2022 General Election.

Washington and Benton County election officials expect more voters during this election than in May, saying they’ve seen more people interested in the ballot issues.

Jennifer Price, the Washington County Director of Elections, and Betsy Harrell, the Benton County Clerk, have been training poll workers and setting up polling locations leading up to the early voting period.

In Washington County, Price said she expects voter turnout to be around 55 to 60 percent. She said about 4,000 more people have registered to vote than in May.

In Benton County, there are about 13,000 new registered voters, with the biggest increase in those 24 to 44 years old.

“We do know that there’s a lot of interest in this election, and so we’re prepared for that really high voter turnout in case we see it,” said Price.

Voters need to make sure they have a form of photo ID with them when heading to the polls. Some forms of accepted ID include an Arkansas driver’s license, military ID, concealed carry license, and passport.

Price said voters are allowed to bring in sample ballots, note cards, and phones to polling sites. She said poll workers cannot explain what’s on the ballot to you, only how the Express Vote machines work, so she said it’s important to read up on the ballot issues and candidates beforehand.

“If you want to have a voice in your government and your quality of life, you need to be interested in the people who are running your local entities,” said Harrell.

Early voting runs until November 7. Polls are open on weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the final Monday before Election Day, polls will close an hour early at 5 p.m.