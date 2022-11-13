HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayoral races in Highfill and Centerton are getting recounts.

A Highfill mayoral candidate calls for a recount after the results showed a two-vote difference.

Melody Kwok, the Benton County communications director says Jeremy Rogers requested the recount after losing the election to Chris Holland.

The final vote is 290 to 288. Rogers will pay $0.25 per ballot for the recount, and if the results conclude he is the new mayor-elect, he will be paid back.

Benton County is also recounting the crowded Centerton mayoral race.

The top two out of five candidates are current Mayor Bill Edwards and Michael Commet. Current results show Edwards is leading by more than 1,500 votes.

Commet is 9% of the vote away from triggering a runoff.

Kwok says the recounts will be on November 14 at 8 a.m. at the Benton County Election Commission.