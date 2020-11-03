House candidates discuss their views on COVID-19 stimulus and healthcare

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidates for U.S. District 3’s House seat weigh in on the future of COVID-19 relief and healthcare.

After months of debate and partisan fighting, people will have to wait until after the election for more COVID-19 relief from congress. District 3 Republican Rep. Steve Womack says democrats were asking for too much.

“We need to do some things. Whatever we do, it needs to be targeted to the proper people, the people truly hardshipped by COVID, it needs to be temporary, not forever, and it needs to be transparent,” Womack said.

But democratic challenger Celeste Williams said now is not the time for partisan divide.

“We need to pass a stimulus so that those who are out of work because of the coronavirus can meet their financial needs,” she said.

Libertarian candidate Michael Kalagias weighed in on the subject during a recent debate.

“Financial assistance for those who have been harmed is going to be hard to do because there are no reserves of cash in the U.S. government,” he said.

Healthcare has once again become a key issue, not just because of COVID-19, but also renewed fears the Supreme Court might strike down the Affordable Care Act. Williams says she wants to see Congress work to improve the ACA instead of replacing it.

“Their health insurance plans did not get any cheaper and we need to make sure they can get high quality, affordable care,” she said.

Womack says the way to do that is with a more market based approach.

“There are things in Obamacare that we agree with. The protection for the pre-existing conditions, we’re on record as supporting that. Issues regarding kids staying on their parents’ healthcare until 26, we’ve supported that,” he said.

But there is still no telling what changes, if any, will come from an upcoming Supreme Court case, taking place the week after the election.