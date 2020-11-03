How are races called?

Millions will be watching tonight to see who won but it’s not a sure bet that we’ll have an answer on races, ranging from the presidency all the way down to public ballot questions and local contests.

Indeed, the unprecedented nature of the 2020 campaign means we may not have an answer on some of these races for quite some time and that shines a bright spotlight on the analysts charged with making calls as to who won these races. Exactly what goes into the work that they do to project for us the outcome of these important contests?

In reality, race calls during election coverage are neither official nor arbitrary. Only the Secretary of State in each state can officially certify election results, occurring sometimes weeks after election day.

At the same time, making the unofficial calls on election night is a complex, data-driven process that the experienced folks working for so-called “decision desks” for news organizations, including the Associated Press, take with utmost seriousness.

To learn more, Dr. Brian Calfano spoke with Drew McCoy, President of decisiondeskhq, an election forecasting and research firm that provides election call data for news services like Reuters, Forbes and The Economist.

The bottom line: Calling races is both data-driven and historically grounded.

“You have to do a lot of homework. You have to understand each state, each congressional district. It’s history, partisan leanings, key counties, historical turnout. All sorts of factors go into that,” McCoy said.

But history is only as good as the last election. Being ready for the new thing is critical.

“Now, you come into it prepared, but you also have to be able to adapt to what you’re seeing, and especially this year, we may be seeing things differently than we normally do, or normally would have in other circumstances,” McCoy said.

Viewers sometimes wonder why certain states or races seem to be called immediately, while others take hours or days? Much depends on the order of the results reported by local clerks and boards of elections that are then picked up for analysis by the decision desks. When the votes start piling up in the tally sheet, that’s when the forecasters start asking key questions.

“So what you’re looking at is, okay, we have this pile of votes that are in, where are they from? Are they from large counties, small counties, rural counties, urban counties? Are they ones that lean Democratic or lean Republican?” McCoy said.

The order of reported vote tallies here is important because what’s left to count often determines how fast a race is called.

“Based on what we know is out there, say the Republican is leading, and all that’s left to come in are Republican counties, a Democrat is generally not going to make up a deficit in areas that are overwhelmingly Republican,” McCoy said.

But patience is a virtue when it comes to forecasting. The absolute last thing decision desks want to do is make the wrong call.

“Another way to do it sometimes is, I look at it as trench warfare. Sometimes you just have to wait. And sometimes it comes down to saying ‘we’re going to wait until they say, essentially, every ballot has been counted, every ballot is in,’” McCoy said.

The close races this year have the extra complication of many times more ballots cast that cannot be counted as quickly as in years past.

Add to this the fact that three critical states for both major presidential candidates have little experience processing the volume of mail-in ballots received this year and a race call on election night seems less likely.

“Places like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan. They don’t have that kind of experience. They may have 4-5% as a high water-mark in the past for absentee ballots, and now it could be 50-60 percent. And their laws don’t allow them to process these ballots early. They can’t start working on them generally until the day of the election,” McCoy said.

So it seems everyone needs to exercise some patience waiting for this year’s winners.