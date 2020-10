NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Here are some important dates and deadlines to remember this election season.

Early voting begins today, October 19.

If you want to vote absentee, your deadline to request a ballot is October 27. Click here for a step-by-step guide to that application.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

Click here to track your ballot, find your polling location, and check if you’re registered to vote.