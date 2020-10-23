JBU professor discusses last presidential debate before election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 12 days until the 2020 presidential election.

With only 12 days remaining until election day, the presidential contenders had one last shot to sway any undecided voters their way.

Tonight, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in their final debate in nashville.

There was a single moderator and the candidates were socially distanced.

The one big change? There was a mute button.

The moderator wasn’t controlling the mute button. That was handled backstage.

John Brown University political science professor Dr. Daniel Bennett joined KNWA/KFTA to discuss the debate.

