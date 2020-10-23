countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

JBU professor discusses last presidential debate before election

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Local Election HQ
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Location Election HQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 12 days until the 2020 presidential election.

With only 12 days remaining until election day, the presidential contenders had one last shot to sway any undecided voters their way.

Tonight, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in their final debate in nashville.

There was a single moderator and the candidates were socially distanced.

The one big change? There was a mute button.

The moderator wasn’t controlling the mute button. That was handled backstage.

John Brown University political science professor Dr. Daniel Bennett joined KNWA/KFTA to discuss the debate.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CONFIRMED: President Trump holding MAGA Rally in Pensacola Friday

News /

JBU professor discusses last presidential debate before election

News /

Crawford County Election Commission hands out 30+ wrong ballots

News /

FULL: Final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden

Politics /

Takeaways from the final debate

News /

When is the final Trump-Biden presidential debate?

Politics /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers