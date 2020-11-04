Washington County Election Results
Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate

by: WRIC Newsroom and Nexstar Media Wire

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he arrives onstage to address supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, early on November 4, 2020. (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when he earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election, according to results from The Associated Press.

Biden has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.

Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.

The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.

It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump has 67,381,692 votes

