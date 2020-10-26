Judge rejects suits over Arkansas absentee ballot rejections

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an effort to require Arkansas election officials to give absentee voters a chance to correct their ballots before they’re rejected because of signature issues.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes on Monday denied the motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas.

The group’s lawsuit said state law regarding absentee ballots disenfranchises voters because they’re not given any notice or chance to cure deficiencies.

Arkansas and other states are seeing a surge in absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.