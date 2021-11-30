Kendra Moore to run for State Representative in newly formed District 23

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Kendra Moore announced in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 30, that she will be running for the open House of Representative seat in District 23 that covers portions of Washington County.

According to the release, Moore currently serves on the Lincoln Consolidated School District Board of Education and will advocate for topics such as pro-life, lowering taxes, veterans, agriculture promotion, among others.

Moore said in a statement, “The people of West Washington County live out the definition of community every day through hard work in agricultural business, small business owners, raising families, and supporting our school systems. It would be my honor to be your representative to fight to continue our freedoms and provide new opportunities for our communities to prosper. I’m humbly asking for your support and vote.”

Moore’s announcement comes just a day after Megan Godfrey announced her decision to not seek re-election for District 89 in Springdale, largely citing the new redistricting as her reason.

