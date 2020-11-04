Washington County Election Results
Kevin Flores 1st Latino elected to Springdale City Council

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Springdale elected the first Latino to its city council. Kevin Flores, whose campaign page touted, “Our Community. Our Future,” won by more than 2,600 votes against Rick Evans — 58% compared to nearly 42%, respectively.

Flores has been elected to Springdale City Council Ward 2, Position 2.

The Springdale native has been active in volunteering in public schools, was a former Marine, and is an attorney.

FLORES PLATFORM

  • Safe and efficient infrastructure development throughout our city;
  • An enhanced and energetic promotional campaign of our downtown for increased business opportunities, investment, and revenue; and
  • A “future strategies committee”, to identify opportunities and challenges that we will face in the future.

