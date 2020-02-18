Know before you go – what to expect to see on ballots

What you see on the ballot depends where you live but aside from voting federal and state offices - some people will also be deciding on sales taxes.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. – What you see on the ballot depends where you live but aside from voting federal and state offices – some people will also be deciding on measures like sales taxes.

Benton County:
In Decatur, voters will have the chance to approve a 1% liquor tax from alcohol sales.
Further North in Bella Vista – people there will choose whether they’re for or against bonds that’ll pay for the cost of three public safety projects along with a 1% sales tax increase that’ll pay back those bonds.

Washington County:
Voters will vote on a proposed quarter-cent sales tax would pay for a new emergency communications system.
In Winslow, a 2% tax will be on the ballot. Those funds will go towards projects and maintenance like restoring areas that suffered flood damage.

Madison County:
People living in St. Paul will also decide whether to pass a %2 sales tax – that’ll go towards maintaining the roads, parks and other public buildings.

These are just some of the taxes up for a vote, you can find a full list of what’ll be on the ballots, including the candidates running for office by clicking on the county you live in.

