Last day to drop off absentee ballot in person

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re planning to drop off your absentee ballot in person, today is the last day to do so.

Election Commissioner Jennifer Price said if you’re planning to drop off your ballot in Washington County, you must have it in by Monday evening at 6:00.

If you plan to mail your ballot in, it must be in by 7:30 p.m. on November 3rd.

The county has seen a huge turnout this general election. Price said over 50% of registered voters have cast their ballots for the 2020 election, whether that’s by voting early or by casting absentee ballots.

“We’re over 13,000 absentee ballots that have been requested and over 10,000 that have come back, so those are significant numbers,” she said.

If you plan to drop off an absentee ballot in Washington County, the only place you’ll be able to do so is at the Washington County Courthouse.

As a reminder, make sure your ballot is completely filled out to ensure your vote counts.

