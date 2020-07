LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” The race for Sheriff in LeFlore County, Oklahoma heads to runoff.

Neither Interim Sheriff Donnie Edwards nor Rodney Derryberry secured more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary so they will go head to head in the upcoming runoff election.

Derryberry secured 45% of votes while Edwards had just over 30%.

The runoff is scheduled for August 25.