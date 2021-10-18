Leslie Rutledge raises $190K in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $190,970 over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as she continued trailing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in fundraising for the state’s top office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s campaign for governor reports it’s raised nearly $191,000 over the past three months.

Rutledge’s campaign on Friday said the latest contributions brought her total fundraising haul to more than $1.6 million since she announced her candidacy last year.

Rutledge is lagging behind fellow Republican rival and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who reported raising $2.1 million during the quarter.

The two are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Rutledge’s campaign reported having more than $1 million cash on hand.

