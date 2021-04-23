Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. announces run for Governor

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A new hat has been thrown into the ring for the governor spot, this time by Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

Harrington previously ran as a challenger to Republican Tom Cotton for his Senate seat in 2020.

Harrington took to Twitter on Friday to announce his run and to urge supporters to help get him on the ballot.

I am running for Governor of Arkansas and I need your help to get on the ballot. Download and print the pdf below and mail it to the address that is posted below. We are going to make some changes to the way business is done in Arkansas and let #ThePeopleRule #arpx — Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (@RickDHarrington) April 23, 2021

Currently, there are two Republicans who have declared their intentions to run, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and current Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Democratic challengers in that race are Anthony Bland, a public school teacher and nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2018, James “Rus” Russell, a small business owner, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays, an entrepreneur.

Harrington, who lives in Pine Bluff with his wife and three children, is the only Libertarian in the race.