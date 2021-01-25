Lt. Gov. Griffin welcomes Sanders to Arkansas governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lt. Governor Tim Griffin on Monday said he “welcomes” Sarah Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, to the Arkansas governor’s race.

Responding to Sanders’ official announcement of her candidacy on Monday morning, Griffin issued the following statement via email:

“I welcome Sarah Sanders to the race for governor. I look forward to comparing our experience, track record and vision for the future of Arkansas.” Lt. Governor Tim Griffin

Sanders joins Griffin and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the GOP primary to decide the party’s candidate for governor. Republican State Senator Jim Hendren, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said he will announce in the coming weeks whether he will decide to join the race.

No Democrats have yet announced their candidacy.