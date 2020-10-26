Madison County receives new election equipment

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Polls in Madison County will be open for voting on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters are no longer required to vote at an assigned polling location.

Voters may cast their ballot at any of the five voting centers listed below:

Hindsville First Baptist Church – 4359 S Main St, Hindsville, AR 72738

Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church – 5602 Business Highway 412, Huntsville, AR 72740

Kingston Community Building – 219 Madison 3000, Kingston, AR 72742

St. Paul Community Building – 371 Madison Ave, St. Paul, AR 72760

Wesley Community Building – 1648 Highway 74, Wesley, AR 72773

Social distancing will be required inside the building and in line outside of the building.

Voters are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering to the polls.

Voters who have a physical, sensory, or other disability should tell a poll worker that they are unable to stand in line for extended periods of time and should be assisted.

Voters should have their Photo ID out and ready to present to poll workers before entering the building.

Poll workers will regularly sanitize all frequently touched surfaces inside and outside of the polling place.

Madison County has transitioned to new voting equipment.

All Early Voting and Election Day ballots will be cast using an ExpressVote ballot marking device and a DS200 ballot tabulator.

This video explains how to use the new machines.

Voters are not required to vote on every ballot race or issue and may choose to leave one or more ballot races blank. If a race or ballot issue is left blank, it will be counted as an undervote, which means the voter did not make a selection on that particular race or ballot issue.

Leaving a race or ballot issue blank is fine and does not affect the rest of your ballot.

The ExpressVote ballot marking device will produce a paper ballot once the voter has finished making their ballot selections.

The voter will then verify that their ballot selections are correct on the paper ballot before inserting the ballot into the DS200 ballot tabulator (Ballot Box).