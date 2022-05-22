MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County residents should check if they are registered to vote on the Secretary of State’s website or by calling the county clerk at 479-738-2747.

If you are not registered to vote for the primary election, you have until May 23 to register for the June 21 run-off election, according to the 2022 election dates from the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Be prepared to show a photo ID or your vote will not count, according to Act 249. Any questions about the new photo ID law or for more information call the Madison County Clerk’s Office.

New voting equipment will be used. Watch the video to learn how to use the voter machine. The Madison County website provides information about absentee voting, new laws and other information for voters.

Monday May 23 voting locations

Hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse located at 201 W Main St, Huntsville, AR 72740.

Early voting for Special Elections or School Elections will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day voting locations

Voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Hindsville First Baptist Church is located at 4373 S Main St, Hindsville, AR 72738

Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5602 Business Hwy 412, Huntsville, AR 72740

Kingston Community Building is located at 219 Madison 3000, Kingston, AR 72742

St. Paul Community Building located at 371 Madison Ave, St. Paul, AR 72760

Wesley Community Building is located at 1648 Hwy 74, Wesley, AR 72773

Madison County residents should know their district before heading to the polls. Residents across Arkansas can check their district by entering their address on the Arkansas Secretary of State website.