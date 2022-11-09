BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.

Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.

“We’re continually looking for expansion in any way we can, whatever that means. If the state will ever allow for that to happen here in Arkansas, we’re going to do whatever we can for that,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he’s glad to see the support recreational marijuana use gathered, from celebrities like John Daly and Snoop Dogg to local Arkansans. Campbell says this support, along with the growing number of medical marijuana patients across the state, fueled many local dispensaries to start expanding once Issue 4 was put on the ballot.

“Some have put in new facilities recently. Some bigger facilities that could accommodate more business,” said Campbell.

Right now, there are more than 100,000 medical marijuana patients in the state, according to Campbell. He expects many more people would be purchasing marijuana if they could.

Meanwhile, some prominent people in the state have come out against Issue 4, including Democratic State Senator Greg Leding and the Family Council Action Committee. In a statement, the Family Council Action Committee said Issue 4 failing is a “stunning victory”.

Campbell said The ReLeaf Center might expand across state lines, and he’s looking ahead to 2024 to see if legalizing recreational marijuana will find itself on the ballot again.