Meet Fayetteville Mayor, candidate Lioneld Jordan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three time incumbent, Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, is running against three other men in hopes of holding onto his title for a fourth term.

“This city sort of made me what I am. I’m just kind of a product of this place.” Mayor lioneld Jordan

For almost two decades Jordan has served the city. He was a two-tern councilman, before he was elected Mayor in 2008.

“I came into office. It was the worst recession since the depression. $3 million ice storm within three weeks of me taking office. We worked out way through that and got to the other side,” he said.

Mayor Jordan has lived in Fayetteville for upwards of 50 years. He has four kids and seven grand children.

Over his 12 years leading the city, he said he has championed trail growth, the construction of new parks and the creation of what’s known as the Mayors Box. It’s a 21 square mile around the West side of Fayetteville, designed to cut down on response times for emergency crews.

“That allows our safety people to get in, particularly our fire to get anywhere in about four minutes which saves lives and property,” said Mayor Jordan.

More recently he successfully secured millions in funding through a bond initiative to expand the Fayetteville Public Library, create a cultural arts corridor and build a new police and fire station.

These are the projects he hopes to see through, if he is reelected in November.

Jordan has also created an African-American Advisory Council and at it’s recommendation he back a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis in Fayetteville.

He said this committee will continue to evaluate our community as a whole to look into policing and workforce training. “It’s time for us to have these discussions on systemic racism.”

Not only have racial tensions been a big topic during this last year of his mayorship, but also the current health crisis.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jordan enacted a mask ordinance, despite pushback from the community and even from some state leaders at the time.

“You know what? I thought the mask ordinance was the right thing to do,” he continued, “we saw that we needed to keep everybody protected, but that we needed to keep our local businesses going.”

Proud of what he’s already accomplished, Mayor Jordan is hopeful he can continue serving the city of Fayetteville for at least another four more years. “The best days of this city lies ahead. we’re a tremendous city and I love serving it.”