Meet Fayetteville mayoral candidate Ron Baucom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When filling out your 2020 General Election ballot one of the names you’ll see on it is Ron Baucom. He’s hoping to beat the incumbent and two others who are running to become Fayetteville’s next mayor.

This is the Fayetteville Mayor’s second bid for the positoin. He ran unsuccessfully in 2016.

“My mom and my grandmother taught me the meaning and value of stewardship and they said to get the true joy out of life, our creator, our heavanly father puts us here to bring glory to him,” Baucom said.

As a devout Christian, he’s going into this race with a focus on faith.

“I would like to try to get us back to some of our Christian roots the city, along with our country was founded on,” Buacom continued, “the churches do a great job, but I’d like to call on them to do even more.”

Baucom said he wants churches to be more involved in helping address homelessness and food insecurity. “It’s really not the government’s responsibility the way I look at it, but we’re going to have to help.”

In addition to a close partnership with churches, Baucom believes our tax dollars need to be better spent.

“We need a complete total operational audit, and that’s the very first thing I’ll do. We’ve got to look at every single procedure and see where this money’s going,” he said.

In the past Baucom said the city council has been careless with tax dollars. Baucom said projects, like the $3 million used for Theatre Squared and the Fayetteville Arts Corridor, should have been privately funded.

The father and grandfather has even committed to taking a pay cut if he’s elected. “I’ll do this job for 20% less. I’ll start out at 20% less then what Mr. Jordan’s doing this job for.”

Along with frivolous spending, Baucom said some of the council’s recent decisions have been an overreach, like the mask mandate.

In regards to Fayetteville’s Styrofoam ban, he does see how it could benefit the environment, but worries it’s too costly for businesses and could deter people from moving to Fayetteville.