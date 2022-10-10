CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five candidates are running to be the next mayor of Centerton.

Current Mayor Bill Edwards is running against Michael Commet, Wendy Henson, Mike Blakeman and Lance Johnson. All the candidates attended a forum Monday night on Oct. 10.

Each of the candidates at the forum explained the biggest challenge facing the city and how they would resolve it.

“Get new business here and I believe we will see that with the increasing population, we’re getting noticed now we have people come in all the time, everyday pitching ideas and wanting to do everything,” Edwards said.

“We need to ensure we have the validation of all completed projects being with city and building codes. For example, we have lived in Centerton for over two years and we have a flooding issue in our yard that could have been prevented if it was properly done,” Blakeman said.

“Infrastructure and of course along with the infrastructure is going to be the funding of the infrastructure, which is another issue we need to tackle, but I think putting our heads together we can come up with a solution,” Johnson said.

“We have to focus on our balanced growth and that has to do with residential, commerce because the mayor is right, we do need business here, but we have to have the high density growth slowdown so the infrastructure can catch up,” Commet said.

“I believe before we address other issues with the city, we must ensure that our finances are sound, our money is accounted for,” Henson said. “I would begin by having a third-party forensic audit of our departments.”

The full forum recording will be posted here. Election Day is Nov. 8.