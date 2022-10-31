NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — The Arkansas legislature could look very different in just a little while, as many state house and senate seats are up for election during the midterm.

The districts are changing starting this election cycle as well. All Arkansas districts were redrawn using 2020 Census data.

The new Arkansas House District 18 is in the north central part of Washington County, comprising of western Tontitown, Harmon, Elm Springs, part of Springdale and a small portion of Benton County, around the intersection of Wagon Wheel Road and North 40th Street.

State Representative Robin Lundstrum, who represented former District 87 since January 2015, is running as a Republican.

“I’ve grown up here, went to public school here, married and actually raised my family here, started my business here,” she said. “I can’t think of any better place to represent than Northwest Arkansas.”

Monique Jones is running as a Democrat.

“My original background was in human resources for 20-plus years,” she said. “I left the for-profit world to work in non profit and I’m a minister at the historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church. My role is executive director of outreach.”

Jones’ top three priorities if elected are education equity, food insecurity and renters rights.

“I’ve had a lot of life experience,” she said. ” When you have seven children, you have issues with systems.”

Lundstrum wants to see Arkansas’ recidivism rate go down, while also looking at tax cuts.

“We have a surplus in Arkansas, which means we’ve overtaxed and we need to put that money back in the pockets of Arkansans,” she said.

She is also firmly against Ballot Issue 4, which is the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

“People on both sides of the aisle are against it,” she said. “We don’t need recreational marijuana in Arkansas. We need to have medical marijuana be strong, be healthy.”

Jones said she sees red flags with Ballot Issue 4.

“Giving accountability to those eight or six growers that they’re going to choose, to say they’re the only ones that can be able to grow it, the only ones going to sell it,” she said. “It’s a monopoly and it gives me some reservation.”

The future of reproductive rights in Arkansas could also come up again this legislative session. The state’s trigger ban went into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. It bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.

“It’s not the baby. That’s an innocent victim as well,” said Lundstrum. “I’m looking at what can we do to attack the incest issue? We already have 25 years if it’s a rape victim, that we go after the perpetrator.”

“I had an ectopic present pregnancy as well as a stillborn pregnancy, and if I would have been forced to carry out a type of pregnancy to full term, I definitely would have died and my generations would have died off,” said Jones. “It should be a woman’s choice with her body, in discussion with her family and her doctor.”

The legislature will also be reviewing the final report from the Arkansas School Safety Commission. Gov. Asa Hutchinson submitted it to the legislature at the beginning of October.

“I think moving forward, (the report) will help some of the smaller schools gear up and allow schools to continue what they have been doing that all along,” said Lundstrum.

“We need to look at mental health,” said Jones. “One thing we can start talking about is suicide more, because most children who come into schools with guns are at risk of suicide,” she said.

Early voting is happening until Election Day on November 8th. Click here to view the new maps for the Arkansas House and Senate.