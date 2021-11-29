Megan Godfrey to not seek re-election for Springdale District 89

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — House Representative Megan Godfrey announced in a tweet Monday that she will not be seeking re-election for District 89 in Springdale.

The news comes after the state’s Board of Apportionment met and finalized the new re-districting maps for Arkansas House and Senate districts.

Godfrey said in a series of tweets that she is disappointed to have to make the announcement.

According to Godfrey, the districts would split up downtown Springdale and had received much support to call on the board and amend the decision, but it was to no avail.

“The partisan and divisive map, finalized today, leaves me in a district that stretches up into Benton County. That district deserves a different representative who can be a strong advocate for that community and its values, just as I have been a strong advocate for downtown and east Springdale,” she said in a tweet.

Some notable accomplishments Godfrey has achieved during her tenure include expanding professional licenses to DACA recipients, establishing bilingual education and dual immersion programs in the state, fighting for funding to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and speaking out against bills that harm people of color, immigrants, and the LQBTQ community.

Godfrey said she still plans to help Democratic candidates in Northwest Arkansas and throughout the state in fighting for immigrant communities, educational equity, public health and a “truly inclusive Arkansas.”

“No matter what is next for me, you can trust that I remain committed to my core values of fairness, compassion, and empowerment.”

Godfrey has served as a representative for two terms, and will be leaving at the end of next year.